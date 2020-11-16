STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amrinder Singh says Mumbai City FC won't settle for anything but top spot

The Islanders have reasons to be optimistic as they recently appointed former FC Goa coach Lobera while the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre have added firepower upfront.

Published: 16th November 2020 12:10 AM

Mumbai City FC players and staff on Diwali (Twitter Photo)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City FC have been perennial underachievers in the Indian Super League as they have fallen short of expectations season after season. However, their goalkeeper Amrinder Singh believes that this season, they are ready to shed their underachievers' tag as the club have strengthened considerably by bringing Sergio Lobera as their head coach and signing a lot of high-profile foreigners.

"Last season, we were not able to finish in the top four but our target this time is to finish on top of the league. We want to participate in the AFC Cup competitions. Our expectation is not just about getting into the top four but to finish as the leaders. From the time the training started, it has been in the mind of the players that we have to finish at the top in the league phase," said India international Amrinder.

The Islanders have reasons to be optimistic as they recently appointed former FC Goa coach Lobera while the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre have added firepower upfront.  The arrival of veterans Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh have solidified their defence. "We all know what Lobera has done at FC Goa. He has a playing style that would appeal to the fans and he has specific plans on how his team should play. All the players are on board in terms of what he wants to achieve and personally, I love to play his style of football," said Amrinder.

One of the senior members of the squad, the goalkeeper admitted that it was hard being away from the game for an extended period due to the Covid-19 outbreak. "As professional footballers, it was not easy to be away from the game for such an extended period of time. But on the first day of training, you could see that all the players were hungry and motivated and had made the efforts to stay fit in their own ways wherever they were. The players look confident and the club did a good job in keeping track of the players with daily plans and programs," he said.

The 27-year-old is of the opinion that teams which will adjust to the situation at the earliest will have an advantage. "The teams that adjust quickly will have a better start and an early advantage and it will determine where they finish. It is vital to adapt to the circumstances but we are looking forward to having a strong season," he said.
 

