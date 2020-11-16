STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Any time spent with Sunil Chhetri is invaluable, says Midfielder Suresh Wangjam

Suresh said that he considers himself 'extremely lucky' to share a dressing room with Bengaluru FC skipper Chhetri.

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam, who has risen through the ranks to become an integral member of the Bengaluru FC squad, believes that 'any time spent with Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri is invaluable.

Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer. The Indian skipper had scored 14 goals in 2017-18, the most by an Indian in a single season of Indian Super League (ISL).

"Any time spent with Chhetri-bhai is invaluable. I consider myself extremely lucky to have the chance to share a dressing room and a training pitch with him. He personally speaks with me, advises me, encourages me and talks to me about things beyond football," said the midfielder during a chat with the AIFF website.

"I've picked up reading books, am focusing on a better diet, sharpening my general knowledge. He has even affected my viewing choices on television. It has only been a gain for me and I am extremely fortunate," he added.

Former champions Bengaluru FC and last season's League Shield winners FC Goa will lock horns on November 22 in ISL.

Meanwhile, defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters FC to kickstart the seventh season of ISL on November 20 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. 

