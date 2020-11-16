STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I was always my own biggest critic: Frank Lampard

Chelsea, in the ongoing season, are placed on the fifth spot with 15 points from eight games.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that he has been his own "biggest critic" as he stressed that one has to take responsibility of the mistakes made to get better.

"One thing I've seen in football, from being a young man trying to make it playing to now managing, is a kind of blame culture. I hear it a lot. Part of the way I am is that I never want to look at things that way," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"As a player, it was very easy to look at it and say it was the back four's fault or I'll blame the strikers because they didn't finish my chances. But generally, I'm always looking at myself. I was always my own biggest critic. On the pitch and off the pitch, I, of course, made loads of mistakes, but if you want to get better you have to take responsibility," he added.

Lampard also reflected on his managerial philosophy. "It's of upmost importance to me as a manager and it's a message that you really have to drill home because it's very easy when you're a coach or a manager and you've been there and had your career and you know you made a million mistakes when you sit at the top of the tree, or in my office at Chelsea, not to think like the 21-year-old who's making those mistakes you made and just think you're above it," he said.

In the 2019-20 season of the Premier League, Chelsea finished on the fourth position with 66 points, only behind Manchester United (66), Manchester City (81), and Liverpool (99).

Chelsea, in the ongoing season, are placed on the fifth spot with 15 points from eight games. The team will next take on Newcastle on November 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Frank Lampard Chelsea Chelsea manager
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp