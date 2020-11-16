Squad depth vital this ISL season, says Bengaluru FC coach 

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The upcoming Indian Super League season is going to be extremely different from the previous six editions with challenges aplenty. With lack of preparations and a tight schedule, one cannot rule out players missing out games, primarily due to injuries. Hence, the squad depth is going to be more significant than ever before. But with teams being allowed to field up to a maximum of 35 players (25 last season) in their squad this season, it comes as a huge relief for coaches to dig deep when the need arises.

Players in European leagues have tested positive for Covid-19 and the teams have had to look at alternate options to fill the temporary void. The ISL, which kicks off on Friday, could also witness the same, and the squad strength will come in handy then. Teams can no longer depend on a few individuals. In fact, it could be a season, where clubs with quality depth might have an upper hand.

Bengaluru FC have announced a 32-member squad and head coach Carles Cuadrat feels the depth of the squad, which also includes players from the club's residential academy and BFC B, is going to be important.

"Squad depth is very important. Because we don't know what's going to happen. The bubble is working very well and we are very happy with the ISL rules," said Cuadrat in a virtual interaction.

"But around the world, even with strict precautions, there are Covid cases in different competitions. So even if one of the players contract the virus, some of them have to be quarantined and you are missing some numbers. So it is vital to have all the players ready. But I'm happy with the depth of our squad. We have youngsters like Emmanuel (Lalchhanchhuaha), Suresh (Wangjam) who are all learning every day.

Maybe they are going to be useful for us." The clubs have been involved in friendly ties with each other, which allows the team management time to implement their ideas and make their new signings understand the style of play and also check upon the level of fitness.

"Pre-season games are an opportunity for us to give chances to new players, see what they can give to the team. They will also have to understand the tactical things, which we are demanding. We are not interested in the result; it is more to do with the physical levels, and to work in tactics," said Cuadrat, who lauded the ISL's five-substitution rule too. Christmas worries Cuadrat believes that after a few rounds of ISL, the Christmas period could be tough for foreigners. "Around the Christmas time, it could become emotional for foreigners and people, who are not with their families," he said.