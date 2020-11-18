STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Paul Pogba is 'top-level' player: France manager Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba has been a subject of questions as he has not been in the starting XI of his club Manchester United.

Published: 18th November 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

France striker Paul Pogba

France striker Paul Pogba (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: After registering a 4-2 win over Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday (local time), France's manager Didier Deschamps praised Paul Pogba and said that the midfielder is a 'top-level' player.

Over the past few days, Pogba has been a subject of questions as he has not been in the starting XI of his club Manchester United.

Deschamps said that he hopes that Pogba's performances for France will help him cement a place in United's starting XI.

"Just see what he was able to do in Portugal and what he did. I know him, I know how he works. He has pride and above all he has talent. When you have to defend, he can defend. When he has the opportunity to express himself, he is able to do so," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"Paul is a top-level player and I hope what he did with us will be useful to him when he gets back to his club," he added.

In the match against Sweden, Olivier Giroud scored twice for France while Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman registered one goal each.

For Sweden, Viktor Claesson and Robin Quaison got among the goal-scoring charts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Didier Deschamps Paul Pogba France Football Nations League UEFA Nations League
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp