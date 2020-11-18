Paul Pogba is 'top-level' player: France manager Didier Deschamps

By ANI

PARIS: After registering a 4-2 win over Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday (local time), France's manager Didier Deschamps praised Paul Pogba and said that the midfielder is a 'top-level' player.

Over the past few days, Pogba has been a subject of questions as he has not been in the starting XI of his club Manchester United.

Deschamps said that he hopes that Pogba's performances for France will help him cement a place in United's starting XI.

"Just see what he was able to do in Portugal and what he did. I know him, I know how he works. He has pride and above all he has talent. When you have to defend, he can defend. When he has the opportunity to express himself, he is able to do so," Goal.com quoted Deschamps as saying.

"Paul is a top-level player and I hope what he did with us will be useful to him when he gets back to his club," he added.

In the match against Sweden, Olivier Giroud scored twice for France while Benjamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman registered one goal each.

For Sweden, Viktor Claesson and Robin Quaison got among the goal-scoring charts.