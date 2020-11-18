Reasons for concern in crunched calendar and counter measures

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The return of live sports has been one of the few silver linings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the public have lapped up every bit of it, people behind the scenes have had to make changes.

The Indian Super League (ISL) will be the first major top-tier tournament in India to use concepts such as bio-bubble and it will test players of all 11 teams.

Elite athletes, while praising the safety aspect, have pointed out the difficulties associated — mental burnout, feeling of being trapped — while asking to reconsider the duration of competitions. With ISL set to run for almost five months taking pre-season into account, things are not going to be easy.

Teams will have to stick to designated zones inside hotels and movement will be monitored by vigilance officers employed by the league organisers. Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri has already confessed how difficult it is inside this environment.

“It’s a strange situation for everybody. We are under quarantine in the hotel. Some want to talk to their families, others want to talk to their girlfriends,” FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando described how such issues end up affecting morale.

Clubs have taken steps to tackle this. Taking cue from IPL, teams have set up games rooms, in-house competitions and group chats or virtual meetings.

“We need to work together in a bubble, so it’s important that we live as a family. From contests among ourselves to meetings, we are trying to adjust and enjoy ourselves. We have good players, good people and funny as well and that helps,” Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said.

But the novelty will wear out at one point and then it might become a challenge when the pressure cranks up. And then there is the matter of 115 matches in about four months. With the virus creating havoc, major sporting events have had delayed starts, with ISL starting almost a month late. It has led to fixture congestion and teams having to play twice a week.

Around 10 matches in 40-odd days could take a toll. Teams also playing continental competitions might be in for even more. Gearing up to play high-intensity matches with so little preparation time is far from ideal.

“I didn’t get the kind of preparation I needed due to the several rules put in place. The footballers did not get on-field training for the days they needed. There was no opportunity to play practice matches, I am afraid of injuries to the players. After such a short period of practice, there is a possibility of the footballers getting injured easily,” ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas proclaimed. And if European leagues are any indicator, muscle injuries are set to see a massive spike.