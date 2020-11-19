STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen hopes Lionel Messi continues with club

According to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Lionel Messi adds an advantage to the side with his ability to score from every position.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen hopes that star player Lionel Messi will stay at Camp Nou following a protracted public fight over his future leading into the 2020-21 season.

Messi's relationship with the upper echelons of Barcelona's club structure has spilled over in recent months, on the back of a 2019-20 campaign that saw the Blaugrana fail to win a trophy.

According to the goalkeeper, the Argentine striker adds an advantage to the side with his ability to score from every position.

"It's always an advantage to have Messi on the team because he can score goals out of nowhere - that's what makes him so special," the 28-year-old stated in an interview with BarcaTV.

"I hope he continues here and can be happy. You have to give him the opportunity to be above things because he's an extremely important part of our game," he added.

Ter Stegen also offered praise for defensive partner Gerard Pique, who has served as a stalwart centre-back in front of the shot-stopper since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach.

"He has a special personality and is very funny. He understands my humour, which not many people do. We often talk to each other and always try to be the best for each other to give to others," the goalkeeper said. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barcelona Lionel Messi Ter Stegen FC Barcelona
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp