STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gokulam Kerala FC to compete in IFA Shield 

The matches will be held closed-door, following strict COVID-19 regulations, said the organisers.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

GKFC

Gokulam Kerala players during a training session. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Gokulam Kerala FC will be participating in the 123rd IFA Shield football tournament scheduled from December 6, the Malabarians announced on Wednesday.

GKFC are placed in Group D' along with United SC and BSS SC and the other major teams include local heavyweights Mohammedan SC, Sudeva FC and AIFF developmental squad Indian Arrows.

The Malabarians will play its group matches against United SC and BSS SC on December 6 and December 12 respectively.

Two teams from each group will progress into the quarterfinals. The tentative date for the final is on December 20.

The matches will be held closed-door, following strict COVID-19 regulations, said the organisers.

The venues of each match are yet to be confirmed.

"We are aiming nothing else than winning the tournament. The tournament will be very helpful to make the boys ready for the I-League."

The first match is on December 6 and we have already started to prepare for that," Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese stated in a release.

"We are happy to play another historic tournament in the country. Last year we won the Durand Cup. Now we have a new challenge and we are ready for it."

Organised by the Indian Football Association, the football governing body in West Bengal, it is one of the oldest football tournaments in the country.

The only successful Kerala team in the tournament was FC Kochin, which finished runner-up in 1997.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC IFA Shield GKFC
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp