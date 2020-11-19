STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Netherlands come from behind to beat Poland 2-1 in Nations League

Memphis Depay equalized from the penalty spot in the 77th and captain Georginio Wijnaldum deflected a corner into the net in the 84th.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Netherlands' Steven Berghuis (L) and Memphis Depay, laughing, celebrate with Georginio Wijnaldum who scored his side's second goal against Poland during the Nations League match in Chorzow.

Netherlands' Steven Berghuis (L) and Memphis Depay celebrate with Georginio Wijnaldum who scored his side's second goal against Poland during the Nations League match in Chorzow. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHORZOW: The Netherlands came from a goal down to beat Poland 2-1 in the Nations League, but it was not enough to earn last year's runner-up a place in the finals.

The result in Poland was ultimately irrelevant as Italy beat Bosnia 2-0 in Sarajevo to win Group 1 by a single point ahead of the Dutch and advance to the Final Four.

Kamil Jozwiak gave Poland the lead when he outpaced Davy Klaassen in a sprint from the halfway line, cut inside Stefan de Vrij and rolled the ball into the goal off the inside of the post in just the sixth minute.

Memphis Depay equalized from the penalty spot in the 77th and captain Georginio Wijnaldum deflected a corner into the net in the 84th.

The Netherlands, which lost the final last year in the first edition of the Nations League, made four changes from the team that beat Bosnia 3-1 on Sunday.

Star striker Robert Lewandoski was fit enough to start for Poland, although he was substituted at halftime.

Apart from a shot by Przemyslaw Placheta immediately after the break, the second half was one-way traffic as the Netherlands pressed forward in search of a goal.

It finally came in the 77th minute when Depay converted a penalty after Jan Bednarek had pushed Wijnaldum.

The Dutch captain, who scored twice against Bosnia on Sunday, secured the win seven minutes later when he turned in a corner.

"I think this was one of our best matches, apart from the first few minutes when we were not sharp," Wijnaldum told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netherlands vs Poland Nations League UEFA Nations League Kamil Jozwiak Memphis Depay Georginio Wijnaldum
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp