STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Two more Uruguay players test positive for COVID-19

Uruguay defender Alexis Rolin and striker Diego Rossi, along with the five staff, were all in good health condition.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Uruguay striker Diego Rossi

Uruguay striker Diego Rossi (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Two Uruguay players and five team staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after the 2-0 home loss to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying, the country's soccer federation said.

Defender Alexis Rolin and striker Diego Rossi, along with the five staff, were all in good health condition, the federation said on social media.

Striker Luis Suárez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Muñoz missed the Brazil game after testing positive on Monday.

Suárez is also set to miss Saturday's Spanish league game between his new club, Atletico Madrid, and his former team Barcelona.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uruguay Coronavirus Uruguay Football Alexis Rolin Diego Rossi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp