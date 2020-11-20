STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AIFF exempts five ISL clubs to play in national competitions in 2020-21 season

SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will now be able to play the seventh edition of the ISL.

Published: 20th November 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Aiff logo

Aiff logo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation (AIFF) have exempted five ISL clubs, who failed to get the National Licence for 2020-21 season, to participate in national competitions this season.

SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will now be able to play the seventh edition of the ISL despite failing to secure the AFC and National licences for the 2020-21 season.

"All 5 clubs SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC who failed to get the National Licence for 2020-21 season, sought an Exemption to participate in National Club Competitions of the 2020-21 season and have received the same from the AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body with financial sanctions. The committee has also asked the clubs to make rectifications at the earliest," AIFF said in a statement.

"No appeals were lodged by any club against the decision of the AIFF's Club Licensing Committee -- First Instance Body," it added.

Earlier, five ISL secured the AFC and National licences for the 2020-21 season. A total of 19 clubs have applied for National and AFC club licences for the 2020-21 season, out of which 8 are from I-League and 11 are from ISL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp