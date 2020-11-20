STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA awards ceremony to be virtual event on December 17 in view of COVID-19

The Best FIFA Football Awards was intended as a gala event in September in Milan until the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH:  FIFA's annual awards ceremony will be held as a virtual event on December 17, soccer's governing body said Friday, announcing the most-prized individual honors in a pandemic-hit year when France Football magazine canceled its Ballon d'Or contests.

The Best FIFA Football Awards was intended as a gala event in September in Milan until the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.

Last year in Milan, Lionel Messi won a record sixth FIFA men's best player award and Megan Rapinoe won her first best women's player award.

Voting by national team captains and coaches, plus media and fans, will open next Wednesday and run through December 9, FIFA said.

Awards are also made for the best coaches and goalkeepers in men's and women's soccer, and the scorer of the best goal, the Puskas Award.

Players vote for a men and women's team lineup organized by the FIFPRO global union.

FIFA makes awards for fair play and a special fan prize.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA FIFA awards
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp