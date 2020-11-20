Let’s get rolling!

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Close to 40,000 fans filling the stadium to its brim, cheers resonating in every corner of the city — when ISL comes to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, even rival teams look forward to playing at the Kerala Blasters’ fortress.

This time around, however, fans will have to watch the excitement from the comfort of their homes, while the clubs spar behind closed doors in Goa. But then, football is an emotion to every Malayali, one that even the pandemic cannot weaken.

Our homegrown team, Kerala Blasters FC will play the opening game of Indian Super League against ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday. Despite the disappointments of last season, fans are optimistic that a new and improved yellow squad led by a dynamic young coach might just bring the trophy home this time! Martin Joseph highlights all you need to know about this season!

Kerala quotient

Over the years, Kerala has been the epicentre of emerging footballing talents. The upcoming ISL will see Malayali players’ presence in many other teams. Malappuram lad Ashique Kuruniyan has been leading the charge for Bengaluru FC for the past few seasons alongside goalkeepers P Sharon and Leon Augustin. Veteran goalkeeper T P Rehenesh will be looking to re-discover his form at Jamshedpur FC after leaving Blasters at the end of last season. P M Britto and V P Suhair will debut for NorthEast United after a season at Mohun Bagan in I-League. Unfortunately, ATK Mohun Bagan forward Jobby Justin suffered an ligament injury recently, and will be missed this season.

Vicente Gomez (Defensive midfielder)

The 32-year-old Spanish footballer was going up against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo until a few seasons back. He has played against some of the world’s best during his time in La Liga with Las Palmas and brings a wealth of experience crucial for the Blasters.

Facundo Pereyra (Attacking midfielder)

The Argentine attacker could play a crucial role in the attack front alongside Gary Hooper. Most notably, he has featured for Greek side PAOK. He brings versatility to the squad as he can operate as a winger, secondary striker, attacking midfielder or even as out and out forward.

Gary Hooper (Striker)

After the club’s all-time top goalscorer Bartholomew Ogbeche departed at the end of last season, Englishman Gary Hooper turned out to be a capable replacement. The 32-year-old has played in the English Premier League with Norwich City and in UEFA Champions League with Scottish side Celtic.

Sergio Cidoncha (Central midfielder)

The Spanish midfielder is the only foreigner to be retained from last season., when injuries curtailed his campaign. He had a stint with Jamshedpur FC previously. Cidoncha is expected to be the creative brain of the side and one of the three official club captains alongside Costa and Indian leftback Jessel Carneiro.

Jordan Murray (Striker)

The Australian centre-forward is the youngest among the foreign recruits. He arrived from A-League side Central Coast Mariners and is expected to be an understudy to Hooper in the striking department.

During his National Premier League days in Australia, he netted an impressive 23 goals which underlines his vast potential.

Costa Nhamoinesu (Centre-back)

The Zimbabwean defender is reuniting with head coach Vicuna for this ISL. The two had worked together at Polish team Zaglebie Lubin. Having made over 200 appearances for Czech side Sparta Prague and played for them in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, he was the first African player to captain Sparta Prague.

Bakary Kone (Centre-back)

The centre-back pairing will comprise Costa alongside veteran footballer Bakary Kone, who comes with an impressive CV. Having played for French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon and other first division clubs in the top leagues of Europe, the 32-year-old is a high-profile signing.

Welcome Nishu!

Fans were heartbroken when Sandesh Jhingan and the club decided to part ways at the end of last season. The defender will be playing against Blasters on Friday for ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, Blasters fans can look forward to the entry of Nishu Kumar who comes from Bengaluru FC. The versatile defender can easily fit in Jhingan’s shoes.

New coach in town!

The team played well-below expectations last season, finishing in a disappointing seventh position. The club underwent a massive shuffle after this. Eelco Schattorie left and the management brought in Spaniard Kibu Vicuna as the new head coach. Last year, Vicuna fetched Mohun Bagan the I-League title

with some path breaking strategy. Prior to arriving in India, the 48-year-old had a lengthy spell at various Polish clubs. He started out with the youth team of Spanish side Osasuna.

Local flavour

While the focus will be on foreign signings, a few Kerala boys are also expected to grab the spotlight. Sahal Abdul Samad is one of them. After being side-lined by former coach Schattorie, the golden boy of Indian football could flourish under Vicuna who has earned a reputation for grooming young talent. Rahul K P, Arjun Jayaraj, Abdul Hakku and Prasanth K are expected to play a significant role too.

Match days

Fri, Nov 20 Kerala Blasters v ATK Mohun Bagan

Thu, Nov 26 Kerala Blasters v NorthEast United FC

Sun, Nov 29 Chennaiyin FC v Kerala Blasters FC

Sun, Dec 6 FC Goa v Kerala Blasters

Sun, Dec 13 Bengaluru FC v Kerala Blasters

Sun, Dec 20 Kerala Blasters v SC East Bengal

Sun, Dec 27 Kerala Blasters v Hyderabad FC

Sat, Jan 2 Mumbai City FC v Kerala Blasters FC

Thu, Jan 7 Kerala Blasters v Odisha FC

Sun, Jan 10 Jamshedpur FC v Kerala Blasters FC

Blasters so far 2014

Final (Lost to ATK) 2015

8th (last position) 2016 - Final

(Lost to ATK)

2017-18 - 6th

2018-19 - 9th

2019-20 - 7th