Old wine in new bottle: Fresh test awaits Mohun Bagan

KOCHI: After some herculean efforts, the organisers of the Indian Super League are set to kick-start the seventh edition in Goa on Friday. While that is an achievement given the coronavirus-induced challenges, the league managed to score yet another massive victory which will prove significant in the years to come. Bringing iconic clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, into the ISL fold has helped the league gain credibility that it has craved since its inception.

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on

Kerala Blasters in opener | instagram

Last season, ISL managed to overtake I-League becoming the top league in the country, but the latter still had Bagan and East Bengal in their ranks. On Friday, when Bagan, who merged with ATK to form ATK Mohun Bagan, take on Kerala Blasters, the new order in Indian football would be set in motion. And by the time the Kolkata derby happens on November 27, it would be firmly established.

The new entity though has decided to continue with Bagan’s famous colours and crest, but they have retained the core of the last season champions side ATK including head coach Antonio Habas. One thing that hasn’t changed though is their ambition to succeed. “Mohun Bagan was a big club and ATK was a big club. The idea is to keep us in the first position in Indian football,” said Habas.

ATK Mohun Bagan were the only team not to play any friendly matches in Goa when other ISL sides were playing each other. “The friendly match this season didn’t have the conditions necessary for playing because there is no referee and we are playing on training pitches. For me, it is better to play against ourselves. There is no pressure (being favourites). We have won titles and we have to continue with the idea to get more,” said Habas, the most successful coach in ISL

Habas will be up against a man who holds a special bond with Bagan before the merger. Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna had led Bagan to the 2019-20 I-League title and was adored by the club’s faithful. However, the 48-year-old wants to look back at his experience with fondness and believes he can build something similar at Blasters. “I have a lot of friends at Bagan but I am happy to be at Blasters. I am going to do my best, the people have received me very well. We are starting the season, trying to create a good team and will try to play good football. It is a different league. The level of players, coaches and clubs are very even, every game is going to be tough,” said Vicuna.