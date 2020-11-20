STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's clash against Leeds United

Partey is not the only player who will miss Arsenal's upcoming clash as the team will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, a long time target of Arsenal, is finally here from Atletico Madrid. With Willian already combining well Aubameyang, Partey's arrival adds for teeth to Arteta's attack. A much needed and exciting addition to the club. (Photo | AFP)

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United, Arsenal on Friday confirmed that Thomas Partey will not take part in the game due to a thigh injury.

Partey picked up a knock during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa and the club said he will continue his rehabilitation.

"Left thigh. Thomas was replaced at half time during the match against Aston Villa and has sustained a strain to his left thigh. Continues to be assessed, will not be available for this weekend's match and will continue his rehabilitation," the club said in a statement.

Partey is not the only player who will miss Arsenal's upcoming clash as the team will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac. Both players tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty and are unavailable for the match.

"Mohamed Elneny: Tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt. Mo is asymptomatic and following protocols ahead of returning to training. He is unavailable for this weekend's fixture," Arsenal said.

"Sead Kolasinac: Tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Sead is also currently asymptomatic and following protocols ahead of returning to training. He is unavailable for this weekend's fixture," the statement added.

Arsenal will take on Leeds United on November 22.

