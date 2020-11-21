Bengaluru FC's core strength might become an advantage this ISL season

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several Indian Super League teams have undergone major changes in their squad for the upcoming season. FC Goa lost several key players and have a new coach while the likes of Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC have also rebuilt their squad with new coaches at helm. In that regard, Bengaluru FC are fortunate to have retained the core from last season, including manager Carles Cuadrat.

Though the Blues lost Albert Serran and Raphael Augusto among others, 17 players from last season are part of the current squad. Amongst the foreigners, Juanan Gonzalez, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Deshorn Brown were retained while the Indian core of Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rahul Bheke and others are with the Blues. This could come as a massive advantage for Bengaluru as players are acquainted to Cuadrat's style of play.

"At least, we have a point from where to start. In the last two, three years, we have done a lot of work together. The style of football we play is the same, players know about it. We know one another very well on and off the pitch. The players also know what the coach is demanding from us," said Delgado, who signed a one-year contract extension ahead of the season.

The management also made decent additions to their attacking line, which was a worry last season. They found the net just 22 times, which was third-lowest (joint) last term, in terms of goal scored. Brazil's Cleiton Silva and Norway's Kristian Opseth are big additions up front.

Almost all teams have made some quality signings, and Delgado feels it could be the most competitive season."It is going to be a difficult season as all the teams have new players, who are very good, experienced and played in different leagues. Since I am here, this could be the most tight league (season). All the teams will have their options and we also have to be ready," he added.