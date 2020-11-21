STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC's core strength might become an advantage this ISL season

Amongst foreigners, Juanan Gonzalez, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Deshorn Brown were retained while the Indian core of Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rahul Bheke and others are with the Blues.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC players during a training session.

Bengaluru FC players during a training session.

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several Indian Super League teams have undergone major changes in their squad for the upcoming season. FC Goa lost several key players and have a new coach while the likes of Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC have also rebuilt their squad with new coaches at helm. In that regard, Bengaluru FC are fortunate to have retained the core from last season, including manager Carles Cuadrat.

Though the Blues lost Albert Serran and Raphael Augusto among others, 17 players from last season are part of the current squad. Amongst the foreigners, Juanan Gonzalez, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu and Deshorn Brown were retained while the Indian core of Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Rahul Bheke and others are with the Blues. This could come as a massive advantage for Bengaluru as players are acquainted to Cuadrat's style of play.

"At least, we have a point from where to start. In the last two, three years, we have done a lot of work together. The style of football we play is the same, players know about it. We know one another very well on and off the pitch. The players also know what the coach is demanding from us," said Delgado, who signed a one-year contract extension ahead of the season.

The management also made decent additions to their attacking line, which was a worry last season. They found the net just 22 times, which was third-lowest (joint) last term, in terms of goal scored. Brazil's Cleiton Silva and Norway's Kristian Opseth are big additions up front.

Almost all teams have made some quality signings, and Delgado feels it could be the most competitive season."It is going to be a difficult season as all the teams have new players, who are very good, experienced and played in different leagues. Since I am here, this could be the most tight league (season). All the teams will have their options and we also have to be ready," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dimas Delgado Bengaluru FC Indian Super League ISL 2020 ISL 2020 squads
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp