STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FIFA bans Haitian soccer president Yves Jean-Bart for life over sexual abuse charges

The FIFA ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of 'having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors' and also fined USD 1.1 million.

Published: 21st November 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart

Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: Haitian soccer federation president Yves Jean-Bart was banned from the sport for life on Friday following accusations of systematic sexual abuse of female players.

The FIFA ethics committee found Jean-Bart guilty of "having abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors". He was also fined 1 million Swiss francs (USD 1.1 million).

Jean-Bart has denied the allegations, which involve national team players. The accusations were first revealed by British newspaper The Guardian in April. The abuse is said to have happened at the country's national training center at Croix-des-Bouquets, which FIFA helped fund. "It was known as 'The Ranch'. As the head of Haitian soccer since 2000, Jean-Bart 'wielded huge power' and has high-level connections into the government, political, and legal systems," Human Rights Watch said.

Haitian state authorities have been urged by the advocacy group to investigate the allegations and protect the players, who also said they were intimidated and threatened. "This is not a case of one bad apple. Athletes have testified that many other officials in the Haitian Football Federation - officials responsible for their safety - either participated in sexual abuse or knew and turned a blind eye," Human Rights Watch global initiatives director Minky Worden said ahead of the FIFA verdict.

Three more Haitian federation officials have been suspended from work while FIFA investigators gather evidence, technical director Wilner Etienne, national center girls' supervisor Nela Joseph, and assistant coach Yvette Félix.

Since the allegations were revealed, FIFA has pledged to work on safeguarding players in an agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yves Jean Bart Croix des Bouquets Haitian soccer federation MeToo FIFA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp