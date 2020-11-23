STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

New-look Hyderabad and Odisha hope to forget the past and look for fresh start

While Hyderabad had finished with the wooden spoon last season, Odisha failed to qualify for the play-offs after an indifferent campaign.

Published: 23rd November 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha FC (L) and Hyderabad FC players train ahead of their clash in this season of Indian Super League

Odisha FC (L) and Hyderabad FC players train ahead of their clash in this season of Indian Super League. (Photo| Facebook)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

After making major overhauls to their squads ahead of the new season, Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC would look to start their Indian Super League campaign on a positive note as they go up against each other.

While Hyderabad had finished with the wooden spoon last season, Odisha failed to qualify for the play-offs after an indifferent campaign.

However, veteran coach Stuart Baxter, who took over from Josep Gombau as the head coach of Odisha FC ahead of the new season put things into perspective.

 “History doesn't really help anybody. The Titanic sank and Liverpool won the league last season but none of it helps this year. We have got two games against them. They got new players, we have got new players. There are a lot of things changed, so we'll approach this game based on not what could have been or what maybe,” said the Englishman ahead of the game. 

As far as Baxter's side are concerned, they have made some significant additions to the squad. The biggest of them being the arrival of former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor.

They also managed to bring in Brazilian Marcelinho who was playing for Hyderabad last season.

While there is a lot of excitement surrounding Taylor and the Brazilian attacker Diego Mauricio who played against Brazilian superstars like Neymar and Ronaldinho, their head coach wants to endorse a collective approach.

“Relying on players is a very risky business. You have to be able to play without anybody if you can. Of course, our foreign players should be influential. One of the biggest influences I want them to have is to affect the Indian lads positively, encourage and help them to develop. But then again, players that people expect to score goals usually the goalscorers grab the headline. We are looking for them to be a threat but we are certainly looking at everybody to help in the development of the Indian lads," said Baxter who has over three decades worth of experience in management.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Taylor who was appointed the captain and the Englishman is relishing the responsibility. 

"Big responsibilities; I think setting standards, the values, making sure that I take the pressure off my teammates and lead by example. When I do that hopefully the teammates will follow," said Taylor.   
For Hyderabad, the lead up to the competition has been far from straightforward. They had to let go of veteran coach Albert Roca who was lured away by La Liga giants Barcelona.

Hyderabad went on to appoint Manuel Roca as their new head coach and the club also made some important progress off the field by tying up with German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. On the field, the likes of Aridane Santana and Lluis Sastre are expected to play a crucial role for them.
However, the focus will be on young Indian players with Hyderabad having some of the most talented youngsters within their ranks.

“Guys like Rohit Danu, Liston Colaco and Akash Mishra have a lot of potential. I’m sure that they can continue improving and become huge assets for Hyderabad in the future. We want them to show passion and if they play more games, they will go on to become important players,” said the Spaniard.

With teams coming into the tournament with little training, Manuel is not overtly focused on the first game and instead is looking at finishing the league stage strongly.

"Winning the first game is important. Although given a choice, I would take a loss in the first game if it meant winning the remaining 19," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Super league ISL Odisha FC Hyderabad FC
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp