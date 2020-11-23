STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Spain drubbing: Joachim Low under pressure as German federation plans talks 

Germany's next games are in March before it plays France, Portugal and Hungary in the group stage of the European Championship in June.

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Germany coach Joachim Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew | AP

By Associated Press

FRANKFURT (Germany): Germany coach Joachim Low has been asked to draw up an analysis of last week's 6-0 defeat to Spain ahead of a meeting on the team's future, the national footballfederation said Monday.

The loss in Seville was Germany's heaviest defeat since 1931 and ended the team's chances of qualifying for the Nations League final four. Low said after the game that he had no plans to resign after 14 years in charge.

The federation, known as the DFB, said the Dec. 4 executive committee meeting will examine “the overall development of the team in the last two years” since the group-stage exit from the World Cup in Russia, and specifically the loss to Spain.

“The DFB executive committee has unanimously adopted a road map to gather findings, evaluate them and deliberate them,” the federation said.

“This also envisages giving the national team coach enough distance in terms of time and emotions to fundamentally process the national team's current situation. In sporting terms to analyze the causes of the clear defeat in Seville. And personally, to process his own deep disappointment. That is as it should be.”

Germany's next games are in March before it plays France, Portugal and Hungary in the group stage of the European Championship in June.

Low led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Die Mannschaft German football team Joachim Low
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp