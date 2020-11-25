STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AIFF moves Supreme Court, seeks extension of Executive Committee's term till constitution's approval

The four-year term of the current executive committee, led by Praful Patel, ends next month and the AIFF has announced that its Annual General Body Meeting will be held on December 21.

Published: 25th November 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation has moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking continuation of its existing executive committee beyond its term as the court-appointed administrators are yet to frame a new constitution to conduct elections.

The four-year term of the current executive committee, led by Praful Patel, ends next month and the AIFF has announced that its Annual General Body Meeting will be held on December 21. Under normal circumstances, the elections will have to be held during this AGM with Patel, who has been AIFF president since 2012, ineligible to contest as per the Sports Code.

The Supreme Court in a 2017 order had appointed a Committee of Administrators comprising SY Qureshi and Bhaskar Ganguli to formulate the constitution of the AIFF in consonance with the Sports Code. But with the new constitution yet to be finalised, the AIFF has approached the apex court.

"Due to non-finalization of its constitution in terms of order dated 10th November 2017 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, AIFF is not in a position to conduct the ensuing election, even though the four years term of the Executive Committee ends on 21st December, 2020. Therefore, the federation has approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court vide an application filed on 21st November, 2020," said a letter written by AIFF general secretary Kushal Das and addressed to the presidents of all the affiliated member units.

In the original order of the SC, the Report of the Ombudsmen (Committee of Administrators) was to be submitted to the top court within eight weeks. But it could not be done. The administrators filed an application to the SC on February 7, seeking extension of time for submission of the draft constitution of the AIFF.

It said that the AIFF has sought from the SC to "allow the executive committee elected on 21st December, 2016 in its AGM to continue to hold office till a new executive committee is formed pursuant to an election conducted in accordance with the new constitution....and/or pass such order/orders as the Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper".

The AIFF said it will wait for the directions of the Supreme Court and will accordingly modify the agenda of the AGM.Under the Spo rts Code, the president of a national sports federation can hold office for a maximum three terms or 12 years.

Patel, a former union minister, served as acting president for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008. He took over as full-time president in October 2009 before being re-elected for the top job in December 2012 and 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Football Federation Supreme Court AIFF executive commitee AIFF constitution
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp