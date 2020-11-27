STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ATK Mohun Bagan prevail in ISL's first Kolkata Derby

Two wins from as many matches put the defending champions on top of the standings. For the Red and Gold brigade, their ISL sojourn began with a disappointing loss.

Published: 27th November 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna after scoring ATK Mohun Bagan's first goal against SC East Bengal in the ISL match on Friday | Sportzpics

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious over SC East Bengal in the first Kolkata Derby of the ISL, courtesy second-half goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh. Two wins from as many matches put the defending champions on top of the standings. For the Red and Gold brigade, their ISL sojourn began with a disappointing loss.

Prior to the historic contest, SCEB coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler made it clear that his team would be massive underdogs due to their last-minute entry into the league and a curtailed pre-season. While his players tried hard, the gulf in class shone through.

"It was our first game together and we didn't have a pre-season game, which showed. In terms of performance, it wasn't that bad. It's tough with the squad we got and we were the last team to put a squad together. We will go again," Fowler said.

ATKMB's Antonio Habas' game plan worked to perfection. He let the opposition have possession, but never allowed them to carve any real openings. So far, ATKMB have scored thrice, haven't conceded and they are looking strong. "I think the team had a good performance. We were better than the opponents and I have to congratulate my team for that," Habas said post match.

While the first half was one of attrition, Fijian Krishna broke the deadlock with a rasping left footer from the edge of the box. Debjit Majumder dived to his left but the ball had too much power for the custodian. With a one-goal lead, Habas asked his men to sit back and the second goal was from a lightning counterattack finished brilliantly by Manvir. The only performance of note from East Bengal came from Anthony Pilkington, while the others struggled to create.

East Bengal's Indian contingent is not the strongest on paper and that showed, with Fowler making only three substitutions. He also admitted that they are in the market for a striker and with the games coming thick and fast, the players need to get over this loss as quickly as possible ahead of their next game against Mumbai City FC. ATKMB will face Odisha FC, hoping to carry on in the same vein.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL indian super league Kolkata derby ATK Mohun Bagan SC east bengal
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp