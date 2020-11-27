STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mikel Arteta delighted as Arsenal gears up to 'safely' welcome 2,000 fans into stadium

Arsenal will play against Wolves on November 30 in the Premier League before taking Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on December 4.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted that the club will welcome 2,000 supporters during their Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.

Arsenal on Thursday confirmed that it will be "safely welcoming" 2,000 fans after the UK Government's announcement that Emirates Stadium is located in a Tier 2 area under the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

"It's been almost nine long months since we had fans in attendance at Emirates Stadium and our matches have simply not been the same without you. While we appreciate that reduced capacity matches will be far from being 'back to normal', we can't wait to welcome our fans back home for what will be a historic moment for the club," the club had said in a statement.

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win against Molde in the Europa League on Thursday. Arteta expressed his elation over the recent development after their victory.

"I am really happy, the club is working really hard on the final details after the announcement that we had to try to make it possible. We are delighted, the players are delighted and we need to make sure it works and we can increase [the crowds] after," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

