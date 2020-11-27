Neco Williams says Liverpool raring to bounce back after defeat against Atalanta in Champions League

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's Neco Williams said his side cannot wait for their next game so that they can put things right and "prove to people" that they can bounce back from the recent Champions League defeat.

Atalanta defeated Liverpool 2-0 in the Champions League on Thursday.

"With a team like us, we're fighting to win trophies and to do the best we can. At the moment, I'd say we're one of the best teams in the world, so to make sure we bounce back and get the result that we want is a massive part of this team. With the lads we have around us and the staff and everyone around us, I think it is possible to bounce back in the way we want to. We can prove to people that we can bounce back and get the win," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

The team is now preparing for the next game that is against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday. Williams said he is "desperate" to play the match.

"Yeah, whenever you lose a game, you're desperate to play the next game and prove to people that we can put it right. I think that is one of the main things with the lads we've got now - as soon as we lose a game, we just want to play the next game, to win and to keep carrying on that success," he said.

Also, Williams stated that due to the busy schedule, there is no time to "dwell on the games that you lose."

"We're playing two games a week, so it's literally: play, recover, play, recover. You don't really have time to dwell on the games that you lose. I think the main focus now is to put the [Atalanta] game to the side, put it to bed and focus on the next game. I think that's what has been the main part of our success in recent years is putting the bad games away to bed and focusing on the next game, doing what we do and getting the wins," Williams said.