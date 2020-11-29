STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Falling out of love with football because of VAR: Liverpool vice-captain James Milner

Liverpool star James Milner has said that he is falling out of love because of the Video Assistant Referee technology.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has said that he is falling out of love because of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

He has also called for a serious discussion about the use of VAR in the Premier League.

"It is clear and obvious we need a serious discussion about VAR. Sure I am not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state," Milner tweeted.

Milner's remark came as Liverpool looked set to claim all three points against Brighton on Saturday. However, the Reds were denied full three points as Andy Robertson appeared to catch Brighton forward Danny Welbeck inside the box when he attempted a clearance, Goal.com reported.

The referee checked the footage and subsequently awarded Brighton a penalty. Pascal Gross then converted to ensure the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

With this result, Liverpool returned to the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings with 21 points from 10 matches.

Chelsea and Tottenham will be in action later today, and if the latter wins, they will return to the top of Premier League standings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Milner Liverpool VAR
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp