STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Something is missing from Arsenal, admits Mikel Arteta

Arsenal is currently at the 14th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 13 points from nine matches.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta. (Photo | AFP)

Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted that there is something definitely missing from his side who have gone five straight Premier League games without scoring a goal from open play.

Arsenal have scored just once in those five matches and it came through the strike by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Manchester United on November 1. Arsenal will take on Wolves later today.

"The position probably that I believe we should have been in and where we are at the moment, it's two games [difference]. That's four to six points and it makes the whole difference and the small margins where we lose the game or win the game, it's incredibly narrow. But this is the reality of this league and where we are at the moment. We don't have big margins at the moment so we have to be really good at everything we do because, at the moment, something is missing," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"We are on the edge of winning or losing a football match and we again are humble and conscious of that and at the moment we don't have to steal those margins and any game is going to be really difficult," he added.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. Coach Arteta has admitted that it would take some time for the side to challenge for the title.

"I don't know the answer to that question," he replied when asked how long it would take for Arsenal to challenge for the title. If you're asking, 'How do you rebuild the squad?' It takes a few windows at least to do that and to establish yourself to compete at the level of certain clubs in this league, which is near 100 points, again it takes time," said Arteta.

"In football, time is very precious and people are very impatient but if you don't respect the processes and you ask certain people to do certain things when the foundations are not there, it's a really dangerous thing to do as well," he added.

Arsenal is currently at the 14th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 13 points from nine matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mikel Arteta Arsenal
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp