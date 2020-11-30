STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard satisfied with team's performance against Tottenham despite draw

Lampard is satisfied with the performance that his side displayed against Tottenham despite witnessing a goalless draw in the EPL match.

Published: 30th November 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard shakes hands with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of the EPL match at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard shakes hands with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at the end of the EPL match at Stamford Bridge in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is satisfied with the performance that his side displayed against Tottenham despite witnessing a goalless draw in the Premier League match.

Lampard said that Chelsea did enough to win the game.

"We did enough to win the game without getting that last little bit that would win it for us. Sometimes you rely on a bit of magic or something to drop for you when you have that much dominance, and it didn't quite come. There was only one team searching for that for the majority, and that was us," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"So I have a balanced feeling after the game. Big parts were great, hence the clean sheet, but it was a game we could and probably should have won," he added.

With this draw, Tottenham claimed the top spot on the Premier League table while Chelsea remained in the third position.

Lampard also said that his team did all that he asked of them in the match.

"We played a really good game. Everything we talked about before the game in terms of nullifying their counter-attacking threat we did really well. That part of the game was fantastic. They didn't have a chance until we almost gifted them one at the end," he said.

"We created enough. It is difficult to play against Tottenham when they defend in a low, central block. You have to try and go round them, and it is not easy whilst making sure you do not allow counter-attacking transition. We were great at that," the manager added.

