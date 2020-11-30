Edinson Cavani a nightmare to mark in training as well: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire praised striker Edinson Cavani, saying that the forward is at a level where not many strikers can reach.

Cavani on Sunday struck two goals as United staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

"I am so pleased for him. He has been without a club for a few months so he is coming in and catching up. He is a great professional, he is great to have around the place, he is great in the dressing room and I think you saw what he brings to the club," the official website of Manchester United quoted Maguire as saying.

"His movement when the ball is wide is to a level that not many strikers can reach. He is always on the move, always getting across people and that's why he has always scored goals," he added.

During the match against Southampton, Cavani came in as a substitute with his side being 0-2 down. He first set up Bruno Fernandes' goal and then he scored two goals himself to hand United a much-needed win.

With this win, United have moved to the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 16 points from 9 matches.

"So if there are any strikers out here wanting to learn and watch, I am sure they are studying his movement and what he has done in his career. He is great for our strikers to learn from in training, because he is a nightmare to mark in training as well. Every day he is making those runs across you and we have seen today his movement is very, very good," said Maguire.

Cavani had spent several weeks without a club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the summer, but eventually he was signed on by Manchester United.