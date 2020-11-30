STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'For Diego': Napoli beat Roma 4-0 amid Maradona tributes in Serie A

Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and is considered a god-like figure in the southern city.

Published: 30th November 2020

Players observe a minute of silence to honor Diego Armando Maradona, prior to the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, at the Naples San Paolo Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona.

It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and is considered a god-like figure in the southern city.

“Certainly I played with an extra motivation, so did all my teammates,” Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said. “We’ve lost our idol and it hurts.

“Today without doubt we wanted even more than normal to get a result, for Diego, for our city which is suffering this loss. We dedicate the victory to him.”

The victory saw Napoli move level with Roma and Juventus, six points below leader AC Milan, which beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier in the day.

There was a touching moment before the game when Insigne placed bouquets of flowers under banners dedicated to Maradona, displayed in the empty stands at either end of the stadium.

Napoli's Stadio San Paolo will officially be renamed the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

There was a tribute to Maradona in all Serie A matches this weekend. That included a minute of silence for Maradona, while his image was also projected on the stadium screens again in the 10th minute, in honor of his shirt number. All players stopped to applaud.

Napoli players were wearing a special kit which bore a resemblance to the Argentina jersey in honor of Maradona.

Insigne also held up a shirt with Maradona’s name and number and kissed it after scoring the opening goal with a free kick in the 31st.

Fabián Ruiz doubled Napoli’s lead in the 64th, finishing off a counterattack with a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Roma offered little and Napoli effectively sealed the match nine minutes from time when Antonio Mirante could only parry Elif Elmas’ attempt and Dries Mertens turned in the rebound.

Substitute Matteo Politano added another goal five minutes later with a sensational solo run.
 

