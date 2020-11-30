Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani risks FA investigation after racially insensitive post

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's forward Edinson Cavani may become a subject of an investigation from the Football Association (FA) after allegedly using a racially offensive term in a social media post.

Cavani on Sunday struck two goals as United staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

After the match, the striker was flooded with congratulatory posts on social media and he even responded to one post, however, his reply has now become a subject of some scrutiny, Goal.com reported.

Replying to a congratulatory message on Instagram, Cavani said: "Gracias n******. As per a report in Goal.com, the term used by Cavani is the same which was used by his Uruguay teammate Luis Suarez in 2011.

Suarez had used the term during his altercation with Patrice Evra and this had resulted in former Liverpool star being banned for eight matches.

During the match against Southampton, Cavani came in as a substitute with his side being 0-2 down. He first set up Bruno Fernandes' goal and then he scored two goals himself to hand United a much-needed win.

With this win, United have moved to the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 16 points from 9 matches.