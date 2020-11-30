STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serie A: AC Milan win sans Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain unbeaten

Alessio Romagnoli's header and Franck Kessié's penalty in the first half secured the victory in front of the watching Zlatan Ibrahimović, who was injured but cheering his teammates on from the stands.

AC Milan's Simon Kjaer vie for the ball with Fiorentina's Franck Ribery during Serie A match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Despite the absence of its coach and star striker, AC Milan maintained its unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli was still absent after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Rossoneri moved five points clear of Inter Milan and Sassuolo, which both played on Saturday.

Milan took the lead in the 17th minute when Romagnoli was left unmarked to head in a corner at the back post.

Dušan Vlahović almost equalized shortly after but his effort was tipped onto the post by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Instead, it was Milan that doubled its lead in the 28th when Kessié converted a penalty after Alexis Saelemaekers was tripped by Germán Pezzella.

Kessié had another penalty saved by Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski five minutes from time following a foul by Martín Cáceres on Theo Hernández.

Milan could have extended its lead early in the second half but Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s strike came off the post.

Other matches

Udinese was missing a number of players because of the coronavirus but managed to win 3-1 at Lazio.

Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto and Fernando Forestieri scored for Udinese before Ciro Immobile's penalty.

Bologna beat bottom club Crotone 1-0. Cagliari drew 2-2 against Spezia.
 

