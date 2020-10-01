FC Goa sign forward Devendra Murgaonkar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of highly-rated Goan forward Devendra Murgaonkar.

The 21-year-old joins the franchise from Salgaocar after the clubs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee, a media statement said.

He put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the reigning champions of the ISL League Winners Shield after earning rave reviews for his performances in the Goa Pro League over the last couple of seasons.

"This is something like a dream come true for me. I am living my dream right now. I feel blessed to have this opportunity and I want to take advantage of this with both hands," said the forward.

FC Goa's Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, "Devendra is a player who has consistently performed at the Goa Pro League and has racked up goals, season after season. He's a clever player who drops to assist in the build-up and also finds himself smart pockets of space."

The youngster has also been part of Goa's Santosh Trophy teams these past two seasons.