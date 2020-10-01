STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two footballers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of I-League Qualifiers

The national federation, though, did not disclose the names of the players who are being kept under medical supervision in an isolated environment.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A player each from second division teams FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive for COVID-19 days before the start of I-League Qualifiers, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Thursday.

The I-League Qualifiers are slated to kick off in Kolkata on October 8.

"It is to be notified that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive," the AIFF said in a statement.

The AIFF, in close coordination with the I-League Qualifiers host Indian Football Association (IFA) and medical authorities, are conducting regular COVID-19 tests on all participating officials, players and support staff.

"All appropriate medical support is being given to the teams, and the players who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and COVID-19 protocols put in place for the tournament," the AIFF added in the statement.

"In addition, and as part of our commitment to ensure the safety of all participating teams and operational staff, the AIFF and the IFA will continue to conduct COVID-19 tests for all required personnel in line with the agreed safety regulations."

The qualifiers will take place at two venues - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

All teams have reached the venue.

The AIFF is taking care of the teams' lodging and transportation.

