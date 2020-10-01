By Online Desk

2020 has proven to be the year of great tragedies, absurdities, upsets and rarely surprises.

The year of the pandemic, however, might have also produced a tactical brilliance in football that could revolutionise the game as we know it.

Goal poachers find close to the box free-kicks an almost confirmed chance at glory and compete to claim their right to take them, just like penalties.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos scored absolute screamers against Spain and Sweden respectively in the Russian World Cup edition, which over the time has become the iconic moments that define their international career. Other modern greats including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kevin de Bruyne owes a good share of their tally from direct attempts from a free-kick from somewhere near the box.

A "wall" of opposition players and the goalkeeper, like always, stand tall before one as he/she makes waits for the referee's whistle. A curler or grounder is the popular choice as most target a corner of the goal depending on the spot and goalie's position. Beating the wall means making them jump or stay put with a misleading run-up or fake shot while bringing the guy with hands to submission takes precision and placement.

In a video that has become viral on Twitter, a goalkeeper is seen joining his teammates to form the wall instead of his position before the post. The result - he is closer to the taker and could use his arms to grab or deflect the ball before it becomes unstoppable.

In which Polish keeper Hieronim Zoch opts to put himself in the wall for a free-kick pic.twitter.com/DjPfBRi2yM — James Dart (@James_Dart) September 8, 2020

The move is very much in accordance with the rules of the game as the shot-stopper is free to use his hands anywhere inside the box.

However, Hieronim Zoch -- the custodian for Polish fourth division side Siarka Tarnobrzeg -- leaves the face of the goal open for the opposition players as his decision makes the off-side rule inapplicable. The strategy also makes the defense vulnerable if the taker decides not to go for the glory shot and decides to pass the ball to a teammate who is at a position to net the ball with the keeper not around.

But the strategy Zoch has introduced is worth a shot if the rest of his teammates could mark the players might demand supply from the taker from a position outside the reach of his hands.

After all, luck favours the brave.