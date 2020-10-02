STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bielsa a better coach than me, says Manchester City manager Guardiola ahead of Leeds match

However, Bielsa played down his role as a mentor to the City boss, given what he has achieved in three of the toughest leagues in the world.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola said on Friday he believes he is still not a match for Marcelo Bielsa as a coach despite the vast difference between the number of trophies the pair have won in their distinguished careers.

Guardiola faces Bielsa, who he credits as one of his inspirations, for the first time since 2012 when Manchester City visit Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Catalan has won 24 major trophies in spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City. By contrast, Bielsa has won just three league titles in his native Argentina as well as leading Leeds back to the top-flight after a 16-year absence.

"I feel the managers should not be judged on how many titles or prizes you won because I feel far away from his knowledge as a manager," said Guardiola.

"My teams won more titles than him but in terms of his knowledge of the game and many things he is far away." 

Leeds have adapted well to life back in the Premier League, pushing champions Liverpool all the way in a 4-3 defeat on the opening weekend of the season before beating Fulham and Sheffield United.

- Bielsa 'gift' -

And Guardiola believes Bielsa's presence is a "gift" for English football.

"I think he is the person I admire the most in world football as a manager and as a person," Guardiola said.

"I think he is the most authentic manager, in terms of how he conducts his teams. It's unique, nobody can imitate him, it's impossible.

"It is a gift to have him here in the Premier League. His teams are always a joy to watch. I think it is a good news for England."

However, Bielsa played down his role as a mentor to the City boss, given what he has achieved in three of the toughest leagues in the world.

"I do not feel like a mentor to Guardiola. It's not just how I feel, it has been evidenced to not being the case," he said.

"If there's a manager who is independent in his own ideas, that is Guardiola. It's not just because I say it is, it's because his teams play like no other team."

City are looking to bounce back at Elland Road from collapsing to a 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester last weekend.

Guardiola said a string of injuries, positive coronavirus cases and a short pre-season cannot be used as an excuse for his side.

But a leaky defence could be bolstered by the presence of new £62-million ($80 million) signing Ruben Dias .

"He's settled in good and he is part of the team right now," said Guardiola of the Portuguese international's availability. "We will have training this afternoon and we will decide (if he starts)."

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Marcelo Bielsa Manchester City Leeds Premier League
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp