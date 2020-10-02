STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Glan Martins signs two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan

Martins was part of the SESA Football Academy in Goa and signed his first contract with Sporting Club de Goa in 2014.

Published: 02nd October 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan FC midfielder Glan Martins

ATK Mohun Bagan FC midfielder Glan Martins (Photo | ATK Mohun Bagan FC Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Midfielder Glan Martins has joined ATK Mohun Bagan FC ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 26-year-old from Goa played 14 matches for Churchill Brothers SC during the 2019-20 I-League season and will now increase the competition for places in the centre of the park for the Kolkata giants.

Martins was part of the SESA Football Academy in Goa and signed his first contract with Sporting Club de Goa in 2014. He made his I-League debut against the erstwhile Bharat FC and went on to make 13 appearances for Sporting across two seasons.

The midfielder joined Churchill Brothers ahead of the 2019-20 season and impressed fans with his tough tackling as well as passing range. During his time with the club, Martins was a regular starter under head coach Bernardo Tavares.

ATK Mohun Bagan have built a strong team to challenge for the ISL trophy as well as the AFC Cup. Martins will look to partner Javi Hernandez in the middle of the park for the Kolkata giants, with the likes of Pronay Halder and Michael Regin also available to head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

The ISL, in its seventh edition, will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Indian Super League 2020 ISL ISL 2020 Glan Martins
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp