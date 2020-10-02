NorthEast United FC sign Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United FC have signed Belgian defender Benjamin Lambot.

An experienced defender with over 15 years of top-flight experience, Lambot joins NEUFC having last played for Nea Salamis Famagusta FC in Cyprus.

Lambot came through the ranks in Belgium, spending eight years at Tubize which was his boyhood club. He went on to ply his trade for other Belgian clubs like Virton, Royal Antwerp, Lierse and Cercle Brugge.

On his move, Lambot said, "I am really happy to be a Highlander and looking forward to the Indian Super League experience. I can't wait to get started with the team."

Speaking on the signing, NorthEast United's Executive Director Priya Runchal said, "Defence was one of the areas where we needed an experienced campaigner to guide the younger players and in Benjamin, we saw the right fit for that role. We are confident in his abilities and believe that he will have a significant role to play in the upcoming campaign."