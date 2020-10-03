STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

There's no favouritism towards Mason Mount, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

During the 2019-20 campaign, Mount played 51 matches and it was more than any other player in the squad.

Published: 03rd October 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has asserted that there is no favouritism towards Mason Mount and he also explained the reasons behind the striker's success.

The 21-year-old Mount has played every minute for Chelsea this season across all competitions.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Mount played 51 matches and it was more than any other player in the squad.

"There's a fascination with Mason, he's homegrown and he's a young player who's got regularly into the team. I sometimes understand that when you are homegrown and a young player there can be elements of people who look at that and ask questions as to why he's been playing so many games. You know that better than anyone," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"I do understand the situation. What will overcome everything is Mason's talent and attitude," he added.

Stating that Mount will enjoy success with every manager he plays under, Lampard also hghlighted how Mount has become a regular feature in England's national squad.

"He's been picked regularly in the England squad because I know Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland have absolute respect for how he comes and trains and performs for them. The last England game they played, he came on and injected a lot into the performance in 30 minutes, which he's done for us many a time," the Blues Manager said.

Chelsea is currently at the ninth place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will next lock horns with Crystal Palace later today.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelsea Frank Lampard Mason Mount
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp