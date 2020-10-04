STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alex Morgan not fit enough to make Tottenham debut yet

The two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan, who gave birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May, has not played since 2019.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:36 PM

Tottenham forward Alex Morgan

Tottenham forward Alex Morgan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Alex Morgan's Tottenham debut has been delayed as she returns to action following pregnancy, with the American forward not fit enough to make the bench at Manchester City on Sunday.



She came to England to join London club Tottenham in a search for regular playing time ahead of the rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Olympics with the expectation of fewer games in the United States due to the pandemic disruption.

"The hardest part about coming back after pregnancy is being patient with myself," Morgan said Sunday.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch with my team, but that will have to wait until I'm 100 per cent fit."

Morgan said she is "feeling fitter & faster every day" but has only been training two weeks with Tottenham.

There was due to be at least one American recent import to the Women's Super League on the pitch in Manchester, with Sam Mewis making City's starting lineup and Rose Lavelle on the bench.

