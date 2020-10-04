STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern Munich sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, reportedly in talks with Choupo-Moting

The European champions signed 23-year-old Roca to replace Thiago Alcantara, who has joined Liverpool, on a five-year contract in a transfer reportedly worth USD 10.5 million, plus bonuses.

Published: 04th October 2020 11:50 PM

Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca

Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca (Photo| Twitter)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich confirmed on Sunday they had boosted their squad by signing Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca. They are also reportedly in talks with former Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to join them before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The European champions signed 23-year-old Roca to replace Thiago Alcantara, who has joined Liverpool, on a five-year contract in a transfer reportedly worth nine million euros (USD 10.5 million), plus bonuses. "This is a dream come true for me. I'm really looking forward to wearing the colours of this great club," said Roca in a statement.

The defensive midfielder made 121 appearances for Espanyol and won the European Under-21 title with Spain in 2019. Bayern are set to make more signings before the transfer window closes in Germany at 5 pm (1500 GMT) on Monday.

They are reportedly talking to 31-year-old Choupo-Moting, a free agent after leaving PSG, as back-up for striker Robert Lewandowski. He is a Cameroon international with German nationality, who has played for Hamburg, Mainz, Nuremberg and Schalke in the Bundesliga.

The German champions want to sign an extra defender and are also reportedly chasing 28-year-old Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr. The Bavarian giants are said to have renewed interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, but Bild claim the two clubs cannot agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League title last August.

