Uruguay forward Edison Cavani set to join Manchester United: Report

As a free agent, Cavani is still free to sign for a new club outside the transfer window.

Published: 04th October 2020 01:17 AM

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester United are reportedly set to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options up front with the signing of Edison Cavani on a free transfer, according to reports in the English and French media on Saturday.

The Uruguay forward has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of June.

The 33-year-old is PSG's all-time top scorer, scoring 200 goals in seven seasons at the Parc des Princes.

The Daily Mail reported Cavani will sign a two-year deal at Old Trafford worth £210,000 ($270,000) a week after tax.

As a free agent, Cavani is still free to sign for a new club outside the transfer window, but French media reported the deal will be concluded before Monday's transfer deadline.

Cavani could even make his debut against his former club as United open their Champions League campaign away to PSG on October 20.

The English giants have been criticised by fans for their lack of activity in the transfer market.

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek is United's only signing of the transfer window so far with the Red Devils refusing to match Borussia Dortmund's asking price for long-term target Jadon Sancho.

