STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Barcelona held by Sevilla as Real Madrid see off Levante

Luuk de Jong gave Sevilla an early lead and while Philippe Coutinho levelled two minutes later, the visitors were arguably the better side in a frantic contest. 

Published: 05th October 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde (L) challenges Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi during the Spanish League football match. (Photo | AFP)

Sevilla's French defender Jules Kounde (L) challenges Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi during the Spanish League football match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MADRID: Barcelona dropped their first points of the season on Sunday as Sevilla made a statement of intent in La Liga's title race by drawing 1-1 at Camp Nou. 

Luuk de Jong gave Sevilla an early lead and while Philippe Coutinho levelled two minutes later, the visitors were arguably the better side in a frantic contest. 

The draw brings an end to Ronald Koeman's perfect start as Barca coach but he might not be too displeased with a point, even if his team also had chances to snatch a winner.

"We were less energetic than in the first two games but that also depends on the opposition," said Koeman. "They have defended well."

Real Madrid are three points ahead of Barcelona but having played a game more, after their 2-0 win over Levante earlier on Sunday sent them to the top of the table. 

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema sealed victory for the reigning champions, who have now won three games on the bounce. 

Neither Madrid nor Barca are expected to be busy on the last day of the transfer window on Monday, with both clubs finding themselves financially restricted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But some players could be allowed to leave and it was noticeable that Koeman left Ousmane Dembele on the bench, even as his team searched for a winner.

Koeman preferred to bring on the youthful duo of Francisco Trincao and Pedri. 

"Things can happen," said Koeman afterwards when asked about Dembele. "Right now he's a Barca player, let's see. There is one day left, players can come in or go out."

Antoine Griezmann also offered very little down the right but the Frenchman will be given more time under Koeman.

Luka Jovic was dropped to the bench by Zinedine Zidane and not brought on, but he is expected to stay after the departure of Borja Mayoral to Roma. 

De Jong put Sevilla in front after eight minutes as Barcelona failed to react to a short corner and then failed to clear, the ball sitting up nicely for the striker to smash in.

'We had to suffer'

But the lead lasted less than two minutes, a brilliant, curved ball over the top by Lionel Messi causing panic in the Sevilla defence, where Jesus Navas slid to intercept but only teed up the resurgent Coutinho to finish. 

Messi sent a bending shot past the far post and Ansu Fati hit straight at the goalkeeper but Sevilla were the ones in the ascendancy. 

Barcelona struggled to get out from the back under pressure from Sevilla's high press and Ronald Araujo almost scored an own goal, spared by the post after Youssef En-Nesyri's run down the left. 

Trincao and Pedri were both thrown on by Koeman and Trincao might have won it after being put through by Messi late on. But Sevilla goalkeeper Bono made the stop to earn his team a deserved point. 

Madrid, meanwhile, registered a third clean sheet in four games to see off Levante as Vinicius and a late strike from Benzema sealed victory. 

"We had to suffer," said Zinedine Zidane. "We had chances in the second half to kill the game and that would have made it different. We suffered a lot because they also had chances." 

Zidane's team have become something of a defensive juggernaut after their solidity and resilience formed the basis of their successful title bid last term. 

Levante have managed only one victory from their first four matches and this defeat meant they dropped into the relegation places. 

Vinicius gave Madrid the lead after 16 minutes when Levante failed to clear a corner and the Brazilian calmly curled in for his second goal in as many games. 

He could have made it two but overhit a pass intended for Benzema and then Levante hit the crossbar, Nikola Vuckevic at the back post almost capitalising on some hesitation from Thibaut Courtois. 

Levante found it difficult to cope with Madrid's pressing and Benzema and Vinicius both should scored when twice they won the ball back in dangerous positions. 

Sergio Ramos also had a headed goal ruled out for offside but Levante went close to a late equaliser as Clerc and Enis Bardhi both tested Courtois. 

Instead, Benzema tore away on the break in injury-time and finished to complete a convincing win. 

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barcelona Sevilla La Liga
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp