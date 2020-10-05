STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gareth Southgate given another off-field issue before England games

England plays Wales in a friendly on Thursday, before Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark at home.

Published: 05th October 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

England manager Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate has another off-field issue to deal with.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has apologized after a party was held at his house over the weekend in contravention of the British government's coronavirus guidelines limiting people to gatherings of groups of six or fewer when meeting those they don't live with.

According to footage shared by The Sun newspaper, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho called up by England last week, along with Abraham were at the party.

"I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering," Abraham, who turned 23 on Friday, told The Sun.

"Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

"All I can do now is learn from it, apologize to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

England plays Wales in a friendly on Thursday, before Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark at home.

The Football Association hasn't commented officially on the story.

When England's players met up for international fixtures against Iceland and Denmark last month, Harry Maguire was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the games after being convicted of assault in Greece.

The defender has since been granted a retrial.

Then, youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were dropped from the squad for breaching coronavirus restrictions after playing against Iceland by meeting women from outside the team's bio-secure bubble.

Southgate left Greenwood and Foden out of his latest squad, but recalled Maguire.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gareth Southgate England Football
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp