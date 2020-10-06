STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool's Swiss forward Shaqiri tests positive for coronavirus

Shaqiri was in isolation and soccer officials were consulting with health authorities in Switzerland about his case, the federation said.

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United. (Photo | AP)

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri (R) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League match against Manchester United (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

St. GALLEN: Switzerland and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

It was unclear if Switzerland players who have been in contact with Shaqiri will go into quarantine.

The team hosts Croatia on Wednesday in a friendly at St.Gallen.

The 28-year-old Shaqiri was due to play for Switzerland for the first time since the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019.

