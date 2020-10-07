Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic joins FC Porto on season-long loan

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined FC Porto in a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old completed a move to the reigning Portuguese champions on Tuesday evening, ahead of the Primeira Liga's transfer deadline.

Grujic will spend the remainder of 2020-21 with Porto, who have started the domestic campaign with six points from their opening three matches and will also compete in the Champions League group stage.

The Serbia international, who joined the Reds in 2016 and made two Carabao Cup appearances this term, spent the previous two seasons on loan with Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga.

Grujic will join up with Sergio Conceicao's squad after Serbia's international fixtures against Norway, Hungary and Turkey in the coming week, with an opening in the Portuguese champions' squad created by Danilo Pereira's loan switch to Paris Saint-Germain.