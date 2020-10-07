STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohun Bagan alter plans for I-League trophy ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ceremony will now be held closed door at a five-star hotel followed by a grand procession to the club tent on October 18.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mohun Bagan players during a training session

Mohun Bagan players during a training session. (Photo | Twitter/ @Mohun_Bagan)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan on Wednesday decided to alter plans for their I-League Trophy receiving ceremony in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will now be held closed door at a five-star hotel followed by a grand procession to the club tent on October 18, Mohun Bagan stated in a release. "The procession will start from the hotel and it will touch important points such as Mohun Bagan Lane and other adjoining places on its way to Club," the statement said.

It added that the club will also display the trophy in a glass cascade from November 2-5 from 12 noon to 5 pm for photo opportunity by the members and supporters. The programme was earlier planned at the club on October 17.

Mohun Bagan's Senegalese striker Baba Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal to beat former champions Aizawl FC 1-0 and clinch the title with four rounds to spare on March 10. Mohun Bagan's celebrations had to wait because of the pandemic and the Kibu Vicuna-coached I-League winners are expected to have a virtual presence in the upcoming ceremony at the club tent.

