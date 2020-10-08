STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-League qualifiers: Heat factor worries teams in bio-bubble

FC Bengaluru United, ARA FC, Garhwal FC, Bhawanipore FC and Mohammedan Sporting are vying for one I-league slot, which will go to the topper of the round-robin league.

goal post goalpost football

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adjusting to the new normal, staying in a bio-secure environment, keeping players fit in hot and humid conditions in Kolkata are some of the challenges for the teams in the I-League qualifiers starting on Thursday. The 10-match competition marks the resumption of national-level sports in India after the lockdown.

FC Bengaluru United, ARA FC, Garhwal FC, Bhawanipore FC and Mohammedan Sporting are vying for one I-league slot, which will go to the topper of the round-robin league. Though teams head into the competition with three-four weeks of training, lack of competitive matches is a concern. For over six months, there has been no football in India.

“After a long break, going into the competition is a big challenge. But we have coped well with this. We started training in a bio bubble in Delhi and then trained in Kolkata. The team is in good shape,” Garhwal coach Vikas Rawat said in a virtual press conference. Teams had to quarantine for four days after landing in Kolkata. When they started training, the likes of Bengaluru had sessions at around 11 am to see how players react to conditions.

Humidity can exceed 80 per cent, and their plan made sense as they will play Bhawanipore at 12:30pm at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. “The first game is going to test us because it is at noon. We are hoping that the weather is in our favour, in terms of cloud cover and all. We will adapt if we do not get that, in case the heat and humidity gets out of control,”  said Bengaluru United coach Richard Hood. For some others, there is more to this than the aforementioned challenges.

With Mohun Bagan and East Bengal set for Indian Super League debut this season, I-League may not have a representative from Bengal if Mohammedan Sporting or Bhawanipore fail to qualify.

Football returns
I-League qualifier is the first sports event in India after the lockdown. It features five teams, 10 matches, two grounds in and around Kolkata and a bio-bubble....

Teams
Mohammedan Sporting, Bhawanipore FC, Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC, ARA FC.

From 
October 8-19

Format
Single leg round robin league

Covid-19 protocol
 Bio-bubble in Hyatt Regency for teams, match officials, AIFF officials  Teams given 15 rooms each (twin sharing)  Separate entry, exit, lifts, dining halls  One floor kept for isolation if need be  Movement restricted to hotel, practice venue, match venue  RT-PCR tests every 5 days for everybody  Hotel & stadium staff, volunteers, bus drivers to undergo tests  Media not allowed for safety reasons

