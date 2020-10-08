Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah saves homeless man from bullies, fans hail him 'real-life hero'

By Online Desk

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has proved to be a match-winner for 'The Reds' on many occasions. A recent video of Salah stepped in to save a homeless man from bullies near Anfield has now made him a 'hero' outside the football pitch as well.

In a recorded CCTV footage from September, one could witness Salah pulling up to a petrol station and helping out a homeless man, David Craig, who is being harassed by some hecklers.

The 28-year-old Liverpool star intervened and warned the bullies not to do so and warned them that they could be in a similar position as the homeless man one day. He also went on to give money to Craig following the showdown.

Speaking to The Sun, Craig said, “Mo was every bit as wonderful as he is for Liverpool on the pitch. Mo had seen a couple of the lads hassling me. They were calling me names, asking why I was begging and telling me to get a job.”

"He then turned to them and said, ‘That could be you in a few years’. I only knew I wasn’t hallucinating when Mo handed me £100. What a complete legend. Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him," said Craig.

Salah has done a lot of charitable work over the years and has been involved in working for the betterment of the lives of people in Egypt.

He went on to construct a medical center and a school for girls in Egypt.

Salah played an instrumental role in helping Liverpool to win the Premier League title in 2019-20 season. 'The Egyptian King' Salah has thus far found the back of the net on five occasions in four games in the 2020-21 season.