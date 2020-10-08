STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neymar's cybercrime probe linked to rape case ends, Rio judge closes investigation

Rio de Janeiro judge Marcel Laguna Duque Estrada tersely states the cybercrimes probe of Neymar must be ended. The rape case was closed more than a year ago by another judge.

Published: 08th October 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's Neymar controls the ball during the French League One soccer match

PSG's Neymar controls the ball during the French League One soccer match (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: A Brazilian judge has closed an investigation into possible cybercrimes violations involving soccer star Neymar, a case linked to a woman’s rape allegation that led to no charges against him, The Associated Press learned Wednesday night.

A person close to the investigation with access to the judge’s Oct. 2 ruling provided a copy to the AP. In it, Rio de Janeiro judge Marcel Laguna Duque Estrada tersely states the cybercrimes probe of Neymar must be ended. The rape case was closed more than a year ago by another judge.

The 28-year-old player, who is now training with Brazil’s national soccer team ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches, has always denied any wrongdoing in both the rape allegation and the potential cybercrimes violation.

ALSO READ | After Alisson and Jesus, Brazil now lose Neymar to back pain ahead of World Cup qualifier

Neymar was under investigation by the cybercrimes division of the Rio state police for posting images and messages of the accuser without her authorization in possible violation of her online privacy.

The contest was posted after the rape allegation was made in 2019. During testimony last year, Neymar said the images were posted by his press team.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, of raping her at a Paris hotel. No complaint was filed with French police. The AP doesn’t identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

In August 2019, a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation into the rape allegation due to lack of evidence against Neymar. Police and prosecutors also decided to open an investigation of Trindade for alleged false report of a crime.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Trindade might appeal the judge's order to close the cybercrimes case. The AP was unable to contact her lawyers Wednesday night.

