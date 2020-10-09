STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former FIFA official Kwesi Nyantakyi's life ban for corruption cut down to 15 years 

Nyantakyi had been filmed by a television program in his native Ghana accepting $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen seeking favors.

Published: 09th October 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

FIFA

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By Associated Press

LAUSANNE: Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi had his life ban for financial corruption cut to 15 years on appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday.

A FIFA-imposed fine of 500,000 Swiss francs ($548,000) was also cut to 100,000 Swiss francs ($110,000), the court said in a statement. The judging panel’s detailed verdict was not published.

Nyantakyi had been filmed by a television program in his native Ghana accepting $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen seeking favors.

He claimed on film to have influence with the president of Ghana and other top politicians.

Days before the 2018 World Cup opened, Nyantakyi resigned as the senior vice president of the Confederation of African Football and as president of the Ghanaian soccer federation.

The case removed him as one of African soccer's elected delegates to the FIFA Council, the governing body's ruling committee which he joined in 2016. That position paid him an annual $250,000 stipend.

The FIFA ethics committee found him guilty in October 2018 of bribery, corruption and conflict of interest.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kwesi Nyantakyi FIFA
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp