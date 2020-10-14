ISL clubs hit pre-season mode, with and without foreigners

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While most of the Indian Super League (ISL) outfits have started, or are set to start their pre-season training this week, majority of them are still waiting for the arrival of foreign recruits.

Besides East Bengal, whose preparations have been delayed following their last-minute entry, and Bengaluru FC, who are still training at their home base, other teams have assembled in Goa. Due to the coronavirus situation, the arrival of footballers from other countries to India has become an issue and the scenario is different for different teams.

The likes of Kerala Blasters FC, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have officially started their pre-season, while others have had staggered sessions. However, teams like Blasters and Mumbai City FC are without a majority of their foreign players. Their coaching staff are working with domestic players at the moment.

"Only Sergio Cidoncha is with the squad in Goa now. Other foreigners are yet to arrive. Head coach Kibu Vicuna and sporting director Karolis Skinkys have reached Goa. We don't know when others will get there," said a Blasters official.

Cidoncha is from Spain. He was part of the Blasters last season and the club only recently completed their other foreign signings. They roped in Zimbabwean Costa Nhamoinesu, Englishman Gary Hooper, Spaniard Vicente Gomez and Argentine Facundo Pereyra. The club has not set a time when these players will join the squad. Many of them are waiting for visas.

It's a similar case at Mumbai City FC. While their Spanish head coach Sergio Lobera has joined the team, foreign recruits Mato Grgic (Croatia), Serge Kevyn (Gabon), Amine Chermiti (Tunisia), Moudou Sougou (Portugal) are missing.

"This is a situation common to all teams. Various countries are still only opening up the visa process. We are expecting foreigners to arrive soon, but there is no clarity on who will arrive when. All teams are in the process of bringing in foreigners," said a Mumbai City official.

With the transfer window open till October 20, clubs are still in the process of filling up foreign quotas. As things stand, training with full squads looks unlikely before the third week of October.

On the other hand, most foreigners who play for ATK-Mohun Bagan FC, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have landed in Goa. The five Spanish players in FC Goa's squad — Edu Bedia, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera — joined recently and after a 14-day quarantine period, they will team up with the Indian players. Australian James Donachie is expected in the coming days.

Foreign recruits of Hyderabad FC are undergoing quarantine. "It depends on where these players are from. Four of our foreign players are from Spain and the procedure was easier when it came to them. There is a Brazilian (João Victor), who also has a Spanish passport. Joel Chianese (Australia) was the last to arrive, on October 12," a club spokesperson said.

Odisha FC are ready to welcome their foreign recruits soon. They have made some big signings like former Newcastle United captain Steven Taylor. The club confirmed that most of their overseas players will be on their way to Goa in the coming days.

