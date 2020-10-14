STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL clubs hit pre-season mode, with and without foreigners

The likes of Kerala Blasters FC, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have officially started their pre-season, while others have had staggered sessions

Published: 14th October 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Kerala Blasters players used for representational purpose (Photo | KBFC Twitter)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: While most of the Indian Super League (ISL) outfits have started, or are set to start their pre-season training this week, majority of them are still waiting for the arrival of foreign recruits.

Besides East Bengal, whose preparations have been delayed following their last-minute entry, and Bengaluru FC, who are still training at their home base, other teams have assembled in Goa. Due to the coronavirus situation, the arrival of footballers from other countries to India has become an issue and the scenario is different for different teams.

The likes of Kerala Blasters FC, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have officially started their pre-season, while others have had staggered sessions. However, teams like Blasters and Mumbai City FC are without a majority of their foreign players. Their coaching staff are working with domestic players at the moment.

"Only Sergio Cidoncha is with the squad in Goa now. Other foreigners are yet to arrive. Head coach Kibu Vicuna and sporting director Karolis Skinkys have reached Goa. We don't know when others will get there," said a Blasters official.

Cidoncha is from Spain. He was part of the Blasters last season and the club only recently completed their other foreign signings. They roped in Zimbabwean Costa Nhamoinesu, Englishman Gary Hooper, Spaniard Vicente Gomez and Argentine Facundo Pereyra. The club has not set a time when these players will join the squad. Many of them are waiting for visas.

It's a similar case at Mumbai City FC. While their Spanish head coach Sergio Lobera has joined the team, foreign recruits Mato Grgic (Croatia), Serge Kevyn (Gabon), Amine Chermiti (Tunisia), Moudou Sougou (Portugal) are missing.

"This is a situation common to all teams. Various countries are still only opening up the visa process. We are expecting foreigners to arrive soon, but there is no clarity on who will arrive when. All teams are in the process of bringing in foreigners," said a Mumbai City official.

With the transfer window open till October 20, clubs are still in the process of filling up foreign quotas. As things stand, training with full squads looks unlikely before the third week of October.

On the other hand, most foreigners who play for ATK-Mohun Bagan FC, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC have landed in Goa. The five Spanish players in FC Goa's squad — Edu Bedia, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera — joined recently and after a 14-day quarantine period, they will team up with the Indian players. Australian James Donachie is expected in the coming days.

Foreign recruits of Hyderabad FC are undergoing quarantine. "It depends on where these players are from. Four of our foreign players are from Spain and the procedure was easier when it came to them. There is a Brazilian (João Victor), who also has a Spanish passport. Joel Chianese (Australia) was the last to arrive, on October 12," a club spokesperson said.

Odisha FC are ready to welcome their foreign recruits soon. They have made some big signings like former Newcastle United captain Steven Taylor. The club confirmed that most of their overseas players will be on their way to Goa in the coming days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL ISL 2020 COVID-19 Kerala Blasters Coronavirus Indian Super League Bengaluru FC
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp